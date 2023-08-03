Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible for parts of Ontario, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A large swath of southern Ontario and portions of Quebec can expect thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with the most severe storms and the highest risk of tornadoes concentrated around the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says “conditions will be favourable” for severe storms to develop in the afternoon capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential downpours and possibly even tornadoes.

As of 9 a.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in place in Quebec’s Lachute—Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Pontiac, Témiscamingue, and Upper Gatineau—Lièvre—Papineau regions.

The Ottawa region has recently been hit with severe weather. A tornado on July 13 damaged over 100 homes and severe thunderstorms at the end of the month left thousands without power.

A few waves of storms in southern Ontario Thursday – a line ahead of a cold front late afternoon into the evening could turn severe – highest risk in eastern Ontario – threat of strong wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours along with possible tornadoes. Be sky aware! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/56DNwPVz98 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 2, 2023