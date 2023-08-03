Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible for parts of Ontario, Quebec

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 9:20 am
Lighting in Leduc, Alta. during an early morning thunderstorm on June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE. Lighting in Leduc, Alta. during an early morning thunderstorm on June 13, 2023. Courtesy: Cristin Vollrath
A large swath of southern Ontario and portions of Quebec can expect thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with the most severe storms and the highest risk of tornadoes concentrated around the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says “conditions will be favourable” for severe storms to develop in the afternoon capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential downpours and possibly even tornadoes.

As of 9 a.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in place in Quebec’s Lachute—Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Pontiac, Témiscamingue, and Upper Gatineau—Lièvre—Papineau regions.

The Ottawa region has recently been hit with severe weather. A tornado on July 13 damaged over 100 homes and severe thunderstorms at the end of the month left thousands without power.

