USASK summer camps see uptick in admissions

The University of Saskatchewan’s summer camps are in high demand this season. The University reporting that 85 per cent of the spots are filled and they expect more to fill up towards the end of the summer.

Admissions increased by 10 per cent compared to last year. The sports camps needed to hire extra instructors to keep up with demand.

Elaena Dick, a camp instructor and USASK Kinesiology, heard about the popularity of the camps and signed up to be an instructor. She says she loves working with the kids and wishes she just had more time to get to really know them.

“We only see them a few hours a day for a week, so to get to know every single kid is hard, but it is amazing to see how they improve both in their sport and on a personal and social level.”

Dick says word of mouth is what is mainly promoting the camp and driving their growth.

“Parents are looking into summer camps for their kids want to put them into something and they see this and if they hear from word of mouth that ‘Oh my kid did that and they really enjoyed it.’, then it really puts a demand for these camps.”

Brothers Mason (12) and Zane (9) agree and gave their soccer and racket sports camp a glowing recommendation.

“We highly recommend everyone to come to camp. It’s a lot of fun.”

Dick says most of the sports and wall climbing camps are very popular. She personally wishes the swimming camps were more in demand as she is a diver herself.

“Many of the camps are 100 percent filled, but we still have some spaces left, like our swimming camp.”