Sisters finally meet after decades-long search

Tuesday evening, 59-year-old Denise Wildeman was standing at the international arrival gates of the Edmonton International Airport, trying to control her breathing.

“I’m so antsy.”

When Denise’s sister, 41-year-old Heather Cintron, walked out of the doors and into Denise’s arms, tears were flowing immediately.

"18 years, I looked for you and I didn't stop," Denise told her sister.

The meeting was so emotional because, even though they are sisters — this is first time they’ve ever met in person and it’s been decades in the making.

Denise Wildeman is from Edmonton while Heather Cintron lives more than 4,000 kilometres away in Florida. The women share the same dad, who they said had at least six children.

"Our father liked the name 'dad' but not the responsibilities that went along with it."

Denise was born in 1964, and grew up in New Brunswick.

Denise’s mom died when she was just 12 years old and she didn’t know much about her father. She didn’t meet him until she was much older and had two kids of her own.

After her dad passed away in the early 1990s, Denise learned she had a half-sister who lived in the United States.

Heather was born in 1982 and was 12 at the time Denise first tried to make contact. Both raised by single moms, Denise felt an instant connection to her younger sibling. She reached out, only to be pushed away.

“Finding out her mother wouldn’t let anyone in my father’s side of the family to see her, including my father,” Denise said.

“It was just me and my mom all the time,” Heather said.

Denise gave Heather her email and told her she would never change it. But Heather forgot the email over time and Denise could not get in touch. They lost track of each other for 18 years.

One day, Denise decided to Google Heather and the results came up with her married last name. Denise then searched on Facebook and knew it was her sister.

“I saw her face and I started crying and I said that’s her,” Denise said.

She reached out again — this time, with more success.

“We FaceTimed. Oh my goodness, we cried so much,” Heather said.

"It almost felt like a piece of me was missing because this is what I had always longed for."

The pair said they talk every day, and can’t believe the similarities they share. They love purple, wearing several Pandora bracelets at once, and also watching baseball together.

The connection feels even more special, Heather said, as her mom died a few years ago, and she doesn’t have any relatives on her mom’s side still alive.

“It means the world to think you’re not the only one anymore — you have somebody else,” Heather said.

While she is in Edmonton, Denise will introduce Heather to her sons and plans to take her around the city.

They hope Denise can visit Heather in Florida and meet her husband and kids there.

“We’re not alone,” Heather said.

The two hope their story inspires others to never give up looking for a parent, child or sibling.

