Winnipeg firefighters and paramedics compete at the World Police and Fire Games

Juggling between work and play might sound difficult, but it hasn’t deterred a team of local firefighters and medics.

It’s a team made up of first responders from Winnipeg, taking on the challenges and excitement of the World Police and Fire Games, playing ice hockey against teams from all over the world. Having first gotten the team together in February, the 16-person ensemble consists of both junior and senior professionals. For one of the athletes, Danny Murray – with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the comradery between his teammates makes juggling every other responsibility worth it.

“Some of us were able to get holiday swaps, some of us have day trades, some of us are having guys come in for a few hours to cover shifts for them so it’s been a bit of a juggling act,” said Murray. “It’s electric… I’ve never been an Olympian, never been in that type of environment. This is the closest a lot of us will get to it and it’s an unforgettable experience.”

In embracing the world stage, the local team joins players from over 60 countries. Regular games began on July 29 and are expected to continue until Aug. 4. The playoffs are scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 5.

Local firefighter Adam Johnson said it’s special to see friends and family being able to watch players participate in the games.

“I think it’s unique, because when you travel to do something like this, your family doesn’t really get to participate,” said Johnson. “For the games that we’ve had so far, the stands have been packed.”

Johnson added that even though there isn’t a break from work during the games, the players have ways to make sure no one misses out on anything.

For Murray, the team is one that “meshes really well” and plays great together. He added that he and his teammates give gifts to opponents after each game.

“We’ve got this custom label with our team on it, our logo and everything. After the game, we’ve been going to their dressing room and surprising them. It’s been very well received,” said Murray.

The final day of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is Aug. 6.

— With files from Global’s Teagan Rasche.