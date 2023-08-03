Okanagan weather: Hot August long weekend ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are in the Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday, though smoke and haze will linger in some areas throughout the day as temperatures reach the low 30s.

Mostly sunny skies are projected throughout the region on Friday as the mercury heads up to around 34 C.

3:43 Global Okanagan Weather: August 2, 2023

For Saturday and Sunday, the August long weekend will feature afternoon highs around 33 C, though clouds will build in for Sunday, along with a chance of a few sprinkles.

On Monday, B.C. Day will see mostly cloudy skies, along with the risk of a thunderstorm, as temperatures reach the low 30s.

For the short workweek ahead, partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, with highs dropping into the 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

