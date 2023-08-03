Menu

Okanagan weather: Hot August long weekend ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 2:17 pm
Daytime highs soar back into the 30s over August long weekend in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Daytime highs will soar back into the 30s during the August long weekend in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather
Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are in the Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday, though smoke and haze will linger in some areas throughout the day as temperatures reach the low 30s.

Mostly sunny skies are projected throughout the region on Friday as the mercury heads up to around 34 C.

Global Okanagan Weather: August 2, 2023

For Saturday and Sunday, the August long weekend will feature afternoon highs around 33 C, though clouds will build in for Sunday, along with a chance of a few sprinkles.

On Monday, B.C. Day will see mostly cloudy skies, along with the risk of a thunderstorm, as temperatures reach the low 30s.

For the short workweek ahead, partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, with highs dropping into the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

