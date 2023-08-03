Okanagan weather: Hot August long weekend ahead

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are in the Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday, though smoke and haze will linger in some areas throughout the day as temperatures reach the low 30s.
Mostly sunny skies are projected throughout the region on Friday as the mercury heads up to around 34 C.
For Saturday and Sunday, the August long weekend will feature afternoon highs around 33 C, though clouds will build in for Sunday, along with a chance of a few sprinkles.
On Monday, B.C. Day will see mostly cloudy skies, along with the risk of a thunderstorm, as temperatures reach the low 30s.
For the short workweek ahead, partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue, with highs dropping into the 20s.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
- ‘Trying to survive’: N.S. volunteer firefighters on needing more help after climate disasters
- Tupperware stock surging despite warning of business failure. Why?
- Toronto woman believes Ozempic use connected to her stomach paralysis: ‘I lack hope’
- Trudeau focused to stay on as Canada’s PM amid separation, shuffle: analysts
Comments