New Amazon facility between London and St. Thomas to open Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The new two-million-square-foot Amazon Canada fulfillment facility between London and St. Thomas, Ont., is set to open Oct. 1.

The megacompany confirmed the opening date Wednesday, adding it will begin hiring more than 1,000 full-time employees at the start of September.

“Amazon is committed (to) supporting the long-term economic vibrancy of Southwold Township,” Harsh Khaitan, director of regional operations at Amazon Canada, said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting this community and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

According to Amazon Canada, the facility will have a robotics fulfilment centre where employees pick, pack and ship customer orders alongside their robotic technology.

The facility is located at the former Ford plant in Talbotville.

“We’re thrilled to have Amazon join our community,” said Mayor Grant Jones of the Township of Southwold. “The revitalization of the site offers new opportunities for our local residents and region for years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston, whose city neighbours Talbotville and Southwold Township, tells Global News the new facility brings a significant economic benefit to southwestern Ontario.

“Whether it’s St. Thomas or the surrounding area, we all have been attracting a lot of new residents to our area and one of the things that has to happen with that level of growth is increasing the level of jobs,” Preston said.

“Amazon hiring 1,000 people makes it easy for us to continue the growth we are seeing in southern Ontario.”

While the Amazon facility will employ more than 1,000 people, it is set to be eclipsed in a few years by the incoming Volkswagen battery plant, which aims to employ 3,000 people directly.