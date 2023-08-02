Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested after cash taken from business front counters: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 12:37 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman in connection with multiple thefts at a downtown business. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing charges in connection with several thefts from businesses in the city’s downtown.

On Tuesday, Peterborough police attended a business in the area of Water and Charlotte streets, which reported a woman twice last week had hopped a counter and taken off with cash.

Businesses on George Street North also reported two incidents in which a woman had entered and taken money from the front counter.

A suspect was identified and located on Tuesday night, police said.

The 28-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking to stay away from one of the businesses that were targeted.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 22.

TheftPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimedowntown PeterboroughBusiness TheftPeterborough business theft
