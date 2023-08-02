Menu

Canada

30-year-old motorcyclist killed in Pickering crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 10:15 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at a Pickering intersection Tuesday night.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. at Taunton Road and Sapphire Drive, east of Sideline 26.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on Taunton Road when a westbound Nissan made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man from Whitby, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Roads were closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

