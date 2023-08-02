Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in downtown Montreal on Tuesday night.

A possible altercation between two individuals at Saint Urbain and de la Gauchetière streets was reported to police at around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries to his lower body, but is in a stable condition.

No suspects have been identified. An investigation is underway.