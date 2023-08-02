Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Montreal police

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:17 am
A man was stabbed in downtown Montreal on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A man was stabbed in downtown Montreal on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. TVA
A 42-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in downtown Montreal on Tuesday night.

A possible altercation between two individuals at Saint Urbain and de la Gauchetière streets was reported to police at around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries to his lower body, but is in a stable condition.

Trending Now

No suspects have been identified. An investigation is underway.

StabbingMontreal PoliceSPVMmontreal stabbingSaint-Urbainstabbing Gauchetièrestabbing saint-urbainstabbing saint-urbain and Gauchetière
