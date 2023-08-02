Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 6 million unsafe vehicles likely on the roads in Canada despite recalls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 6:30 am
Click to play video: 'Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt'
Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt
WATCH: Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt – Mar 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government says some 6.6 million unsafe vehicles are likely on the road despite having unresolved safety recalls.

Transport Canada estimated in an analysis from June that one in five of the 33.3 million vehicles registered as of 2019 have outstanding recalls but continue to ply the streets and highways, potentially endangering occupants and other road users.

The department is proposing new rules that would require companies that issue a safety recall to quickly post related information on their website in order to boost awareness and fix the defect.

The amended regulations would also make car companies provide a lookup tool for vehicle inspection numbers on their websites to provide info on recalls.

Trending Now

Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs at the Canadian Automobile Association, says only a minority of owners find out about recalls, especially if the car is second-hand with the new owner beyond the reach of the dealership.

Story continues below advertisement

Jack notes that many recalls pertain to minor issues that are not urgent or life-threatening.

More on Canada
Canada NewsRoad SafetyTransport Canadacar recallsVehicle RecallsUnsafe vehiclessafety recallsCanada unsafe vehiclestransport recalls
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices