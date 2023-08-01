Menu

Driver killed in two-vehicle highway crash near Lac Du Bonnet

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 10:50 pm
Senior killed after highway crash near Lac Du Bonnet
A crash between a minivan and a pickup truck has claimed the life of a Lac du Bonnet man.
An early-morning crash on a highway near Lac du Bonnet has left an 82-year-old man dead.

Mounties say it happened just after 6 a.m. on Provincial Road 313, around 15 kilometres east of the town.

An 82-year-old driving a minivan was trying to turn left onto Channel Drive, when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck, being driven by a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg.

The senior flew out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene, while the truck driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues
Fatal CrashHighway crashLac Du BonnetChannel Drive
