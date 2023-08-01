40-year-old woman seriously hurt in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left a 40-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Mounties were called to Schubert Drive near Richmond Avenue around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim with gunshot injuries.

She remains in hospital.

“At this point we believe the victim and assailant were known to each other and this appears to have been a targeted shooting,” officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a media release.

The area around Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue was closed as police investigated, but RCMP said they expected to release the scene Tuesday evening.

Investigators are looking for a Caucasian man with a shaved head, who was wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone who was in the neighbourhood between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday, including those who were walking on the trail system or on the beach, and who has information or video is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.