Calgary shooting victim remembered as kind-hearted family man

For Roxanne Dendy, the past eight months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs.

Her husband, Trevor Dendy, was the victim of a shooting in northeast Calgary last November.

Police said at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, a man allegedly confronted a resident of a home on Castleridge Close Northeast and shot him. The resident, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Police say Trevor Dendy didn’t know the man who shot him.

Taylor Roan, 25, of Calgary, was charged with attempted murder and robbery in relation to the incident.

Speaking to Global News on Tuesday, Roxanne said Trevor was a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help his loved ones.

“Trevor was definitely a family man. The love he had for myself, our children, our grandchildren was one-of-a-kind,” Roxanne said.

“He’d give anyone the shirt off his back. He’d give you a roof over your head or even just a hot meal if he knew that you needed it.”

Roxanne also described Trevor as a hard worker who always made time for his family.

She said Trevor had a smile on his face even though he was in the hospital in critical condition.

“The last eight-and-a-half months have been a major rollercoaster full of ups and downs. Trevor fought such a hard battle through it all. And all through that time, though, he always had a smile and he always had a way to make us feel loved,” Roxanne said.

“My son said it best even through the difficult time. Their dad taught them that no matter what life put you through, always try to stay positive and put on a smile.”

Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson told Global News that homicide investigators are still investigating the November shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the results will determine how the investigators will go forward with the case, he said.

Gregson said additional charges against Roan are being considered.

“What we want to make sure is that we have the best evidence that we can provide to the Crown Prosecutor’s office, and there are no questions left unanswered,” he said. “And if evidence dictates that he died as a result of that original gunshot wound, then the charges will be upgraded.”

–with files from Adam Toy and Caley Gibson, Global News.