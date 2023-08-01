Manitoba spending $3.3M on new home care program for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $3.3 million on a new home care program for seniors, Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced on Tuesday.

The province says to be eligible for the program, individuals will need to be from certain communities and have finished treatment in a hospital but can’t go home safely, or might be put in personal care homes too early.

“Manitoba seniors have told us they want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible while they age, so they can stay socially active and connected to their families and communities,” said Johnston.

“The new client-determined community care program will offer new care options tailored to the health needs and goals of clients, and give Manitobans access to services that safely support their wellness and independence at home.”

The hope is to boost seniors’ independence and shrink the disproportionate number who are prematurely put in personal care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Debbie Poole, regional lead of clinical planning at Prairie Mountain Health, says the project will come alongside clients to increase their independence and keep them connected to their community and loved ones.

“The focus of the services will be on ‘doing with’ the client rather than ‘doing for’ them, increasing their independence to help them remain at home, where they can stay connected to their community, family, and loved ones.”

The province says the program will start in the spring of 2024, eventually supporting up to 200 clients.