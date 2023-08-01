Days after police dismantle Regina tent encampment, what’s next for the city’s homeless?

What’s next for Regina’s homeless population, now that many residents of the tent encampment are displaced after members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) dismantled their temporary homes?

This is a question that many have pondered, especially those who provide the necessities for the city’s most vulnerable.

“It’s truly disheartening to see that some of the people come here … because they have nowhere else to go,” said Tyler Gelsinger, Carmichael Outreach executive director.

“At the end of the day, we have to close our doors and it’s just sad. It’s not a comfortable feeling going home every day.”

On July 27, 2023, Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson made the call to close the camp down after an early morning fire at the tent encampment. The following day, members of the RPS took down the tent encampment and arrested 11 people and 50 calls for service were made during the time of the encampment.

Gelsinger said since the encampment closed down in front of City Hall, they have seen a slight increase in traffic across all of their services.

“We haven’t seen a great increase because as we are all well aware, that some of the people at the camp have been located outside of the city,” said Gelsinger, “assuming when they come back into the city, that we’ll see that crowd.”

A community advocate for Regina’s homeless said in a statement to Global News that the dismantling of the tent encampment is saddening to see.

“I do see the need for our city to declare a state of emergency on houselessness and addictions to have our province and federal governments assist with this epidemic,” said Shylo Stevenson. “We also need our community members to not be so naive about these issues. You can only turn your back so long.”

Stevenson was instrumental in organizing Camp Hope and had to take a step back from advocating to recharge and deal with some health issues.

“In this line of work, it’s very difficult to measure success especially when we have two (to) three funerals a week,” he said. “It’s taken a toll on my physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.”

It’s the same observation that Gelsinger sees within community organizations who focus on assisting those who face homelessness.

“Burnout is a typical thing in front-line work. A lot of other organizations are facing that along with us, just due to the increase of homelessness going up by year after year,” said Gelsinger.

“Funding gets cut year after year and resources are limited to what they have. It’s disheartening to know that the limited resources are being accessed and there’s still no catered capacity to help everyone.”

Advocates hope the city gets more involved on the issue along with the levels of government with more resources and funding.