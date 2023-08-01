Manitoba government spends $84 million on municipal infrastructure projects outside Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $84 million on municipal infrastructure projects outside Winnipeg, Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith announced on Tuesday.

“Our government remains committed to building stronger communities, and the new Municipal Economic Development Infrastructure Program is designed to foster economic growth and opportunities for Manitoba municipalities through shared priority projects that address current and emerging infrastructure needs,” said Smith.

“This funding will empower rural municipalities to create stronger, more resilient communities that will flourish for years to come.”

Manitoba is providing one-time funding of up to $39.9 million to all municipalities outside of Winnipeg on a per capita basis.

The money aims to address high inflation levels that can impact capital projects’ successful delivery and it will be distributed through the annual strategic infrastructure basket, demonstrating the government’s commitment to empowering municipalities to allocate funding based on local capital priorities.

Municipalities will receive up to $44.5 million of incremental funding through the new Municipal Economic Development Infrastructure Program in 2023-24.

The application-based program will support strategic projects, including public safety improvements, inter-modal transportation and solid waste management, the minister added.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Manitoba government’s commitment to partnering with municipalities to support local communities and foster economic growth across Manitoba,” said Kam Blight, Association of Manitoba Municipalities president.

“This additional funding will not only have a significant impact but also help advance infrastructure projects that connect all of us as Manitobans.”

Municipalities can find more information on how to apply to the Municipal Economic Development Infrastructure Program by visiting Manitoba Municipalities Online (MMO).

The deadline for submitting an application form with a supporting council resolution through MMO is Oct. 6.