Police want to speak to man seen photographing child on Guelph bus

Guelph Police Service are looking for a man who was seen taking photos of a child on a bus.

Officers were called to the downtown bus terminal Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

They were met by a man who told officers that a man in his 60s was photographing a nine-year-old girl with his cellphone.

Investigators say the witness then went to the girl’s mother and both of them confronted the man with the cellphone. He then exited the bus near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South.

The man had grey and brown slicked-back hair and was last seen wearing grey pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7378 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.