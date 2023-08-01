Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary home sales set new July record climbing 18% from last year: CREB

By Staff Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 2:15 pm
home sales View image in full screen
File photo of residential real estate signs in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Real Estate Board says rising interest rates had little impact on last month’s home sales, which reached a record level for July.

The Albertan board says sales for the month totalled 2,647, up 18 per cent from the prior July.

It attributes the increase to significant gains in the relatively affordable apartment condominium sector.

However, the board says despite recent gains, year-to-date sales have declined by 19 per cent compared with last year and inventory levels remain near the July record low set in 2006.

July’s new listings totalled 3,247, up two per cent from a year earlier.

The average price of a home was up almost 10 per cent from last year to $539,461, while the benchmark price ticked up nearly six per cent to $567,700.

Story continues below advertisement

“Continued migration to the province, along with our relative affordability, has supported the stronger demand for housing despite higher lending rates,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, the board’s chief economist, in a news release.

“At the same time, we continue to struggle with supply in the resale, new home and rental markets resulting in further upward pressure on home prices.”

Related News
Real EstateCalgary Real EstateCalgary home salesCREBCalgary house salesCalgary realtyJuly house sales
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices