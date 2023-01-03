Calgary real estate sales break record despite late year slowdown

Send this page to someone via email

Real estate sales in Calgary saw record numbers in 2022, despite a December that was 31 per cent slower than the year before, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

Calgary saw a record 29,672 sales in 2022, outperforming expectations in sales and growth in prices.

The benchmark house price marketwide increased by 7.8 per cent year-over-year to $518,800.

And a pullback in new listings had December 2022 end with the lowest level of available inventory in over a decade, the CREB’s monthly report read.

Detached home benchmark prices fell by seven per cent over the year, but still saw a 14 per cent increase in value as a segment when compared to last year.

Semi-detached houses didn’t see the same record numbers as 2021, but did beat long-term, pre-pandemic trends and annual benchmark prices jumped 12 per cent.

Row and apartments saw the greatest drop in inventory compared to last year, with row houses seeing “significant reductions” in new listings and a record number of sales, locking in a seller’s market and 15 per cent increase to the annual benchmark price.

Apartments saw an increase in new listings over the year, but sales outpaced the new listings. “After several years of being oversupplied, the shift to tighter conditions supported annual price gains of nearly nine per cent,” the CREB report reads, but citywide prices remain “well below” previous highs in 2014.

“Housing market conditions have changed significantly throughout the year, as sales activity slowed following steep rate gains throughout the later part of the year,” CREB chief economist Ann Marie Lurie said in a statement.

“However, Calgary continues to report activity that is better than levels seen before the pandemic and higher than long-term trends for the city. At the same time, we have faced persistently low inventory levels, which have prevented a more significant adjustment in home prices this year.”

Through 2022, the Bank of Canada increased its policy interest rate from 0.5 per cent to 4.25 per cent.