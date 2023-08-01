Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SUV smashes into Westhills bicycle shop, driver taken to hospital

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 2:00 pm
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into the exterior of the Ridley's Cycle location in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into the exterior of the Ridley's Cycle location in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver suffered serious injuries after their SUV struck the exterior of a business in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Ridley Cycle location at 490 Stewart Green S.W. at around 10:10 a.m.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, confirmed to Global News that the driver, age and gender not confirmed, was taken to hospital by ambulance and their injuries were “significant.”

The bike shop was evacuated as a precautionary measure and an assessment of the structural integrity of the building was being conducted by a safety response unit.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One person was injured when an SUV crashed into the Ridley’s Cycle store in Westhills on Aug. 1. View image in full screen
One person was injured when an SUV crashed into the Ridley’s Cycle store in Westhills on Aug. 1. Global News
Calgary fire departmentVehicle into BuildingWesthills Towne CentreWesthillsRidley's cycleStewart GreenWesthills crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices