SUV smashes into Westhills bicycle shop, driver taken to hospital

A driver suffered serious injuries after their SUV struck the exterior of a business in the Westhills Towne Centre Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Ridley Cycle location at 490 Stewart Green S.W. at around 10:10 a.m.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, confirmed to Global News that the driver, age and gender not confirmed, was taken to hospital by ambulance and their injuries were “significant.”

The bike shop was evacuated as a precautionary measure and an assessment of the structural integrity of the building was being conducted by a safety response unit.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.