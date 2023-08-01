Groat Road in Edmonton to close temporarily for bridge construction

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Groat Road is set to close next weekend so construction crews can work on a new bridge.

From Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 6 a.m., Groat Road will be closed from 107 Avenue to River Valley Road, the city said in a news release.

The Groat Road shared-use path will also be closed from Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. to Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.

Construction crews will be installing girders to support the new Stony Plain Road bridge, which was demolished in December 2022.

The new bridge is being built to be wide enough to accommodate the Valley Line West LRT as well as vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, according to the City of Edmonton.

“This is the next major step for building the bridge,” said Brad Baumle, construction manager for Marigold Infrastructure Partners, the company contracted for the Valley Line West LRT project.

“We’ve done the foundations on each side of the road, and now we’ll be erecting the actual steel girders.”

Drivers can detour using Victoria Park Road, 149 Street to Whitemud Drive and 109 Street to High Level Bridge. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can use 102 Avenue to Victoria Promenade and Ramsay Ravine to Government House Park.

Baumle said once the girders are put in, Marigold can start building the deck of the bridge.

Baumle said the bridge is on schedule to be finished in fall of 2024.

“We’re working as fast as we can and we will get this bridge open as soon as we can,” he said.

To stay up to date on the LRT construction you can sign up for email updates from Marigold Infrastructure Partners or follow the construction company on Twitter.

On Aug 10, 2023, Marigold will begin installing the Stony Plain Road bridge girders (large beams to support bridge deck). This allows us to build a wide bridge to support vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, & LRT traffic. MORE INFO HERE: https://t.co/0RDAPBHRUJ pic.twitter.com/0crplPtiRN — Marigold Infrastructure Partners (@MarigoldTransit) July 25, 2023