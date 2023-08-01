Sea-Doo, trailer stolen from Selwyn Township home: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate the theft of a Sea-Doo and trailer from a home in Selwyn Township last month.
Police say on July 20 a homeowner reported that both items were taken from the home’s laneway sometime overnight.
OPP say the red 2000 Sea-Doo with “Bombardier 36E4432” written on the side was locked to a silver 2023 trailer with licence plate X9067Z. The trailer was also locked, OPP note.
“The trailer appeared to have been dragged across a neighbour’s lawn before being removed from the area,” OPP said Tuesday.
The combined value of the theft is approximately $10,000.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
