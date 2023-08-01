Menu

Canada

Harold Brine, last survivor of 1958 N.S. mine disaster, dies at 91

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 12:12 pm
Former Springhill miner Harold Brine poses in his home near Fredericton in an October 2018 handout photo. He was the last survivor among two groups of men who made headlines around the world in 1958 when they were miraculously rescued several days after the three lowest levels of the mine clamped shut, killing 75 of the 174 miners working that night. The photo Brine is holding was taken in the hospital in Springhill, N.S., after his rescue and he carried it in his wallet ever since then. View image in full screen
Former Springhill miner Harold Brine poses in his home near Fredericton in an October 2018 handout photo. He was the last survivor among two groups of men who made headlines around the world in 1958 when they were miraculously rescued several days after the three lowest levels of the mine clamped shut, killing 75 of the 174 miners working that night. The photo Brine is holding was taken in the hospital in Springhill, N.S., after his rescue and he carried it in his wallet ever since then. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wally Hayes, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The last surviving miner rescued in October 1958 after one of Nova Scotia’s worst coal mine disasters has died.

Harold Brine, who lived in Geary, N.B., was 91 years old.

There were 174 men working in the No. 2 mine in Springhill, N.S., when the mine was jolted by a seismic shock wave that killed 75 miners.

Brine, then 26 years old, was among 12 men who were rescued after spending six days trapped near the bottom of North America’s deepest coal mine.

Another seven miners were rescued two days later, making headlines around the world.

In a recent interview, Brine said the thought of being reunited with his wife and two-year-old daughter gave him strength as fellow miners worked around the clock to reach their trapped comrades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.

