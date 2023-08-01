Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite falling, U.S. stocks also in decline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 11:40 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading as U.S. markets were also in decline.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.90 points at 20,518.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.60 points at 35,546.89. The S&P 500 index was down 13.25 points at 4,575.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 68.57 points at 14,277.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.22 cents US compared with 75.81 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down 91 cents at US$80.88 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$28.40 at US$1980.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.91 a pound.

