Teen motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Bracebridge

A teen died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday evening in Bracebridge.

Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles and several passenger vehicles crashed on Muskoka Road 117 just east of Highway 11.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a 16-year-old from Cloyne, Ont., who was operating one of the motorcycles, died.

Muskoka Road 117 was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.