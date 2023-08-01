Menu

Traffic

Teen motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Bracebridge

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 10:39 am
Police tape is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A teen died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday evening in Bracebridge.

Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles and several passenger vehicles crashed on Muskoka Road 117 just east of Highway 11.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a 16-year-old from Cloyne, Ont., who was operating one of the motorcycles, died.

Muskoka Road 117 was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

