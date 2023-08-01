Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies after being struck by fallen tree branch at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Questions raised over tree safety in Toronto after fallen tree in Trinty-Bellwoods park'
Questions raised over tree safety in Toronto after fallen tree in Trinty-Bellwoods park
WATCH: Questions raised over tree safety in Toronto after fallen tree in Trinty-Bellwoods park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 71-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by the limb of a large tree at Trinity Bellwoods Park last week.

A longtime friend of Pari Nadimi told Global News she is shocked and saddened by the death of her friend who was put into a coma at St. Michael’s Hospital following the incident.

Totally shocked. I mean, you’re just trying to come to grips with this incredible tragedy,” said Madeleine Donahue. “Your immediate emotional reaction is how in the world could this happen?”

On July 25 at around 5:15 p.m., Nadimi was at Trinity Bellwoods Park when she was hit by a branch that broke off of a tree. She was rushed to hospital with very serious injuries.

Donahue said she went to see Nadimi in the intensive care unit and that doctors had said her condition was too grave to operate surgically on her.

Story continues below advertisement

“To arrive in the room and to see her hooked up to life support … I couldn’t believe it,” Donahue said.

The City of Toronto told Global News shortly after the incident it was aware that someone was injured by the fallen tree branch at the park. The City said “out of an abundance of caution” staff would be performing visual assessments of trees located in high-use areas of Trinity Bellwoods Park.

This is not the first time a fallen tree branch has caused fatal injuries, and at the same park.

More on Toronto

In June of 2016, a man in his 30s was shielding his wife from a falling tree branch when he was hit in the head and killed instantly. The couple, originally from France and living in Toronto on a work permit, were out at Trinity Bellwoods Park picnicking.

A man who was at the park on July 25 said he was leaving the splash pad with his son when he heard screams and the tree snapping.

Trending Now

“This is a City-maintained park, the most popular one in the city, and for this to happen twice it’s a little unacceptable,” said Trystan MacDonald.

An arborist with Heritage Tree Care, Joseph Gillingham, told Global News “sometimes, it’s a freak occurrence.”

“You can look at a tree and a branch and it would look fine, but it could maybe have a canker or a cavity on top on the tension side,” Gillingham continued. “Then the branch grows heavy. Then on that tension side, the wind gets the heavy branch and then it’ll fail.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Donahue said she is working with the family on Nadimi’s funeral arrangements and the obituary.

She said Nadimi was part of the local art community supporting up and coming artists as an owner of an art gallery in the Queen West neighbourhood.

“I will remember her as someone who was very warm, open, intellectually very curious, and mostly just someone who loved me and her friends,” Donahue said. “And I just have to come to acceptance that she’s no longer in my life.

Trinity Bellwoods ParkTrinity BellwoodsFallen TreeToronto TreesToronto Trinity Bellwoodsfallen tree branchtoronto trinity bellwoods parkwoman hit by fallen tree toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices