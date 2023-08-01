Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: August 2023

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 9:05 am
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for August 1 was taken by Himanshu Maity of the Kite Festival in Swift Current. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for August 1 was taken by Himanshu Maity of the Kite Festival in Swift Current. Viewer Submitted/ Himanshu Maity
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan truly is the land of living skies and people across the province are capturing incredible images for Your Saskatchewan.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for August:

11
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for August 1 was taken by Himanshu Maity of the Kite Festival in Swift Current. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for August 1 was taken by Himanshu Maity of the Kite Festival in Swift Current. Viewer Submitted/ Himanshu Maity
PhotographyPhotosGalleryYour Saskatchewan ReginaYour Saskatchewan SaskatoonYour Sasksaskatchewan picturesyour saskatchewan photo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices