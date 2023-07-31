Saskatoon Food Bank summer donation campaign goal almost reached

Saskatoon’s food bank and learning centre is wrapping up its Fresh Fruit for Kids campaign. The campaign is hoping to raise $100,000 to provide fruit for children during the summer months.

The campaign goal of $50,000 will be doubled by potash mining company Canpotex.

Deborah Hamp, Saskatoon Food Bank director of operations and engagement, says the food bank has seen a lot of success with its matching donation campaigns.

“Canpotex has been so generous to pledge support to the Saskatoon Food Bank, donating $450,000 to match donations in three different campaigns each year for the next three years.”

As of July 31, one day before the deadline, the campaign goal is just $6,000 short.

“You can still donate through our website and we hope to fulfil the goal to support children with healthy and nutritious fruit. We, of course, still take regular food donations, especially non-perishables,” Hamp says.

Hamp adds that donations are still needed during the summer months, especially since there are no schools to provide meal programs.

“About 40 per cent of those using the food bank are kids under 18. Things tend to be a little bit tough in the summertime. Lots of people are out at the lake or visiting family and friends, so they are donating less. However, the need doesn’t go away and summertime can be especially hard on kids and their families.”

The Fresh Fruit for Kids campaign runs until midnight on July 31.

The next campaign will start in October and will be all about raising money to provide baby formula for those in need.