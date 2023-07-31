Environmentalists hopeful Quebec will save Hudson green space from development

Send this page to someone via email

The latest chapter in a long-running battle over the fate of a forest in Hudson, Que., has environmentalists feeling optimistic.

For years a developer has been working to build a housing project in a glimmering green space next to Sandy Beach, but now Quebec seems poised to stop it.

“From an environmental perspective, from a flood control perspective, it makes no sense to build here,” said Rob Horwood, a board member with Nature Hudson.

The peaceful green oasis is home to dozens of animal species, and for years environmentalists like Horwood have been battling to protect them.

“The housing project that’s proposed would subsume all these wetlands,” Horwood said, pointing to an area with running water, tall grass and a heron cleaning itself on a muddy bank.

In 2014, developer Nicanco Holdings received government approval to turn just over one and a half hectares of woods and wetlands near Sandy Beach into a housing development.

“Tax revenue is nice for a town, but not at the expense of destroying a gem like this,” Horwood told Global News.

Bulldozers, however, have yet to destroy the swath of swamp and marsh. Environmentalists are feeling they may finally get their wish.

“Especially climate change, we shouldn’t cut trees down,” Nathalie Perreault said as she walked through the park.

Horwood recently received a letter from an official with Quebec’s Environment Ministry saying that in late June, Quebec notified Nicanco Holdings the authorization to develop the lands would be revoked using a new environmental protection law passed last year.

“The minister is indicating that he shall do it, and we’re all waiting,” said Horwood.

The government lost a previous bid to revoke the authorization, when the Quebec Court of Appeal sided with the developer in June. In that decision, however, the judge pointed out that the new legislation does allow the government to stop a project that hasn’t started work within two years of getting the green light.

“If the environment minister carries out his intention — and we certainly encourage him to do so — it’s a game-changer. It’s a complete game-changer,” Horwood said. A source told Global News that Environment Minister Benoit Charette wants to cancel the authorization.

He points out that if the Environment Ministry does cancel the permit, the developer would need to reapply to build the project. Any new proposal would be scrutinized using the latest research on animal species in the area and impacts on climate change. He says the wetland is vital to mitigating major floods like those in 2017 and 2019.

“We can have a proper assessment with the full facts because the full facts were not there in 2014,” Horwood said.

Some want to see the entire space protected.

“There are many other places to build houses, you don’t have to do it around here,” Mario Hamlin said as he enjoyed the park.

Others, however, think a compromise could be reached.

“Certainly there are a couple areas in here where development could be put in while still respecting the nature of the place,” said Hudson resident Peter Hudgin.

Horwood says the ball is now in the environment minister’s court. The developer could not be reached for comment. Hudson mayor Chloe Hutchison said she could not comment because the matter is still before the courts.