Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man was killed in a rush-hour collision on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say the vehicle went off the road on Maple Grove Road near Beaverdale Road at around 4:30 p.m.

They say the man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with severe injuries.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle before it went into a ditch and slammed into a telephone pole.