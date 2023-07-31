RCMP rescue girls stranded on floating dock in northern Manitoba lake

A group of five girls between the ages of seven and 14 was rescued by Manitoba RCMP Friday night after a dock they were on broke from the shore and began floating on a lake in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

None of the children were wearing life-jackets at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Nelson House detachment were called to the scene just before 8 p.m., where they spotted the dock, which was headed downstream.

Police said one officer stayed on shore to keep an eye on the dock while others launched a boat and were able to get all five kids — four from Nisichawayasihk and one from Thompson — on board and return them safely to their parents.

Nelson House RCMP commander Sgt. Shaun Sample said it was a happy ending to a stressful situation.

“They were on a dock tied to shore, so to be free-floating in a current without a life-jacket would be a very frightening ordeal for them. We were all very relieved to get them safely on the boat and back to their parents,” Sample said.