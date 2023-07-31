Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP rescue girls stranded on floating dock in northern Manitoba lake

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 4:25 pm
Nelson House RCMP officers returning to shore after rescuing stranded girls on a dock that broke free on Footprint Lake in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. View image in full screen
Nelson House RCMP officers returning to shore after rescuing stranded girls on a dock that broke free on Footprint Lake in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of five girls between the ages of seven and 14 was rescued by Manitoba RCMP Friday night after a dock they were on broke from the shore and began floating on a lake in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

None of the children were wearing life-jackets at the time of the incident.

Officers from the Nelson House detachment were called to the scene just before 8 p.m., where they spotted the dock, which was headed downstream.

Police said one officer stayed on shore to keep an eye on the dock while others launched a boat and were able to get all five kids — four from Nisichawayasihk and one from Thompson — on board and return them safely to their parents.

Nelson House RCMP commander Sgt. Shaun Sample said it was a happy ending to a stressful situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were on a dock tied to shore, so to be free-floating in a current without a life-jacket would be a very frightening ordeal for them. We were all very relieved to get them safely on the boat and back to their parents,” Sample said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan communities rally around Winnipeg music students after bus crash'
Saskatchewan communities rally around Winnipeg music students after bus crash
RCMPManitoba RCMPNelson House RCMPNisichawayasihk Cree Nationchildren strandedFootprint lakegirls stranded
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices