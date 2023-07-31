‘Speed wobble’ led to head-on collision between motorbike, car: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say, following a head-on collision with a car.

Police say the crash happened along the 9500 block of Highway 6, around 5:40 p.m.

“The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line of the road, colliding head-on with a westbound car,” the RCMP said.

“The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.”

The driver of the passenger vehicle wasn’t injured, police say, adding that Highway 6 was closed for several hours before it was reopened to traffic.

Police say a member of the RCMP’s integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service attended the scene and is assisting in the investigation.