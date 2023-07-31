Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba cabinet minister says he is Métis, on a personal journey about his family

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s electric vehicle charging station announcement overshadowed by Minister’s alleged false Indigenous identity claims'
Manitoba’s electric vehicle charging station announcement overshadowed by Minister’s alleged false Indigenous identity claims
Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein responded to allegations of claiming false Indigenous identity on Monday saying the claims "reflect a personal journey." Klein's brother reportedly denounced claims of Indigenous heritage. Klein said "It's unfortunate that my brother doesn't want to look into our family's past or history.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba cabinet minister who is facing questions about his claim of being Métis says he is on a personal journey about his heritage.

Environment Minister Kevin Klein says an uncle on his mother’s side had status granted by the Painted Feather Woodland Métis, and he applied and was granted status as well.

Klein’s comments follow a CBC investigation that said there is no sign of Métis or Indigenous ancestors on his mother’s side, going back five generations.

The Painted Feather Woodland Métis are not recognized by the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Klein says he is still on a personal journey of learning about his family and is still delving into his ancestors.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the governing Progressive Conservatives do not police people’s identity, but she will talk with Klein.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Metis lawyer Jean Teillet talks about how deep-rooted the ‘pretendian’ problem is'
Metis lawyer Jean Teillet talks about how deep-rooted the ‘pretendian’ problem is
Province of ManitobaMetisHeather StefansonManitoba Metis FederationidentityKevin KleinPainted Feather Woodland Metis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices