Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leader

The president of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn’t overcome the first hurdle.

Erika Hachey told members in an email that the number of valid requests delivered to the party fell short of what’s required for the Tory’s provincial council to vote on the matter.

Dissenting party members have numerous problems with Higgs’s leadership, including his changes to the policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and his attempted cuts to the French immersion program for anglophone students.

Party rules stipulate that a leadership review must be requested by at least 50 party members, including 26 riding presidents, but Hachey’s email says only 40 requests are valid and only 15 of them are from presidents.

However, Hachey says those whose letters were refused will be given a chance to send in fresh requests by Aug. 19, three weeks before the Sept. 9 provincial council meeting.

John Williston, a Moncton, N.B., party member who has called for a review, says his group wants to know why some requests were disqualified and says the group will continue its push to oust Higgs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.