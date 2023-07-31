Menu

Canada

Man dead after falling from cliff in Burlington

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 1:13 pm
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area. A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area. A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.

Halton Region police say the man was hiking with friends on Sunday when he fell from a cliff in the conservation area in Burlington, Ont.

They say emergency crews, including paramedics and firefighters, responded.

Police say the man died at the scene.

They say he was a 58-year-old from Kitchener, Ont.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

