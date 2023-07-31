Man dead after falling from cliff in Burlington

A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
Halton Region police say the man was hiking with friends on Sunday when he fell from a cliff in the conservation area in Burlington, Ont.
They say emergency crews, including paramedics and firefighters, responded.
Police say the man died at the scene.
They say he was a 58-year-old from Kitchener, Ont.
