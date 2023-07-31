Saskatchewan Water Security Agency offers up water and vacant land for farmers

Send this page to someone via email

Many Saskatchewan farmers are struggling with drought conditions and the Water Security Agency is trying to support them where it can.

The agency is offering water and vacant land across the province to farms, encouraging farmers and ranchers to reach out to see if there’s anything available near them.

“With the well below normal amounts of moisture in many areas across Saskatchewan our government is working hard to support our farmers and ranchers,” said Jeremy Cockrill, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency (WSA).

“WSA is looking to make water available to producers in areas experiencing drought conditions or allow ranchers to utilize vacant WSA-owned lands for feed supplies.”

The province said that a water rights licence is not needed when hauling water from a municipal supply like a rural municipality tank load facility.

“We recognize the serious challenges Saskatchewan producers are currently facing due to ongoing dry conditions in many areas,” Minister of Agriculture David Marit said.

“We’re moving quickly at every level to investigate additional relief options such as this one by WSA, while our existing business risk management programs such as AgriInvest, AgriStability and AgriInsurance continue to be a primary line of defence for producers.”

Hauling water from a WSA reservoir or other provincial water supply requires a temporary water rights licence, but WSA said it will prioritize applications from farmers and ranchers, adding they will be issued in 48 hours or less.

“With deteriorating conditions due to prolonged drought, feed availability is a top priority for producers looking to maintain their herds,” said Keith Day, board chair of Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association.

“Any solutions that bring more feed online for livestock to access is welcome, and this is another option for those in need.”

Anyone interested is asked to call the client service centre at 1-866-727-5420 or via email at client.service@wsask.ca.