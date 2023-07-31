Menu

Canada

Man arrested in connection with mosque vandalism: Montreal police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 1:29 pm
The Canadian Muslim Forum issued a statement condemning the vandalism and expressing concern over acts of aggression against Muslim institutions. View image in full screen
The Canadian Muslim Forum issued a statement condemning the vandalism and expressing concern over acts of aggression against Muslim institutions. Abdelhaq Sari/Twitter
Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with an act of vandalism against a mosque over the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier says the hate crimes unit is investigating but it is too early to say whether the vandalism was motivated by hate.

City Coun. Abdelhaq Sari published photos on social media that showed the Imam Warch mosque in Montreal North with its front windows smashed.

Another photo taken from inside showed a rock or chunk of concrete sitting on the mosque’s carpet, surrounded by shards of broken glass.

The Canadian Muslim Forum issued a statement condemning the vandalism and expressing concern over acts of aggression against Muslim institutions.

Gauthier could not confirm the suspect’s age or what charges he could face.

