Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

EV charging stations to be installed at 3 Winnipeg McDonald’s locations

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 12:07 pm
Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein announced a grant to Eco-West Canada for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at three McDonald's locations in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein announced a grant to Eco-West Canada for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at three McDonald's locations in Winnipeg. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeggers will soon be able to charge their vehicles while they eat a Big Mac.

Manitoba Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein said the province is giving a $176,000 grant to Eco-West Canada to install electric charging stations at three McDonald’s locations in Winnipeg.

“This support from the Manitoba government and Eco-West makes it convenient for our patrons to enjoy our food while recharging their vehicles for the road ahead,” said Amit Kapoor, a McDonald’s Canada franchisee.

In February, the province announced $150,000 for seven Level 3 charging stations in six municipalities, which have been installed in The Pas, Thompson, Ile des Chenes, the Village of Dunnottar and the communities of Holland, Cypress River and Treherne.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba funding green transportation initiatives, more electric vehicle chargers'
Manitoba funding green transportation initiatives, more electric vehicle chargers
Manitoba GovernmentElectric VehiclesKevin KleinMcDonald's CanadaEV charging stationsEco-West Canadamcdonalds winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices