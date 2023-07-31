EV charging stations to be installed at 3 Winnipeg McDonald’s locations

Winnipeggers will soon be able to charge their vehicles while they eat a Big Mac.
Manitoba Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein said the province is giving a $176,000 grant to Eco-West Canada to install electric charging stations at three McDonald’s locations in Winnipeg.
“This support from the Manitoba government and Eco-West makes it convenient for our patrons to enjoy our food while recharging their vehicles for the road ahead,” said Amit Kapoor, a McDonald’s Canada franchisee.
In February, the province announced $150,000 for seven Level 3 charging stations in six municipalities, which have been installed in The Pas, Thompson, Ile des Chenes, the Village of Dunnottar and the communities of Holland, Cypress River and Treherne.
