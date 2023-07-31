Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, July 31

Send this page to someone via email

Discover Saskatoon advocates for a new downtown arena, Saskatoon University MP Corey Tochor, and Dutch elm disease prevention measures.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Discover Saskatoon advocates for new downtown arena

Should Saskatoon move forward on a new downtown arena, or should the idea be shelved for now? It is stirring up a lot of debate and discussion in the city.

A recent open house gave people a glimpse of what life is like behind the scenes at SaskTel Centre in booking and hosting shows.

Steph Clovechok, CEO of Discover Saskatoon, joins Chris Carr with her thoughts on this important issue in our community.

SMRs are viable alternative energy source: Corey Tochor

Greater demand for electricity is being met with more nuclear power in Ontario with the announcement of the development of three additional small modular reactors (SMR).

SMR technology is being discussed in Saskatchewan and investments are being made into this alternative form of energy.

Saskatoon University MP Cory Tochor speaks to the role nuclear energy could play in reducing emissions and providing clean energy.

Measures to prevent Dutch elm disease from entering Saskatoon

Three cases of Dutch elm disease were recently discovered in Saskatoon.

The disease is spread by elm bark beetles. The fungus they spread has wiped out millions of elm trees across North America.

Entomologist Sydney Worthy looks at signs of Dutch elm disease and prevention measures people can take to stop the disease from spreading to the city.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 31

