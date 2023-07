See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A collision is being investigated between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Acheson, Parkland RCMP said.

Both eastbound lanes of Highway 16, west of Highway 60, were closed Monday morning while RCMP were investigating.

RCMP said the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was unknown as of early Monday.

More to come…