Motorists expect delays on Highway 401 in Toronto after two major crashes

Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of the Highway 401 in Toronto is expected to be closed for hours after a fatal crash on Monday morning sent two people to hospital where one of them later died.

Police said the crash happened on the highway just east of Weston Road causing all westbound express lanes at Keele Street to be closed.

The crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer happened at around 6:30 a.m.

Police said two people from the SUV were taken to hosptial. Paramedics told Global News a man has life-threatening injuries and a second man has non-life-threatening injuries.

In a later update, police said one of them men died from his injuries.

Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.

All traffic is being diverted onto the collectors lanes, police said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday at around 2 a.m., police said there was a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer hauling apples that crashed into the median on Highway 401 in the westbound express just west of Keele Street.

Police said the apples had spilled over onto the highway including a collectors lane.

The driver has been charged but police did not have details on exact charges.