Canada has been knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing 4-0 to Australia in their last group match.

Co-host Australia finished at the top of group B followed by Nigeria – both sides advancing to the round of 16 on Monday.

It was a disappointing finish for Canada, who drew their first match against Nigeria and won 2-1 against debutant Ireland

This a breaking news story. More to come…