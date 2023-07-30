Menu

Crime

Police release image of man wanted in Brampton, Ont. stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 4:51 pm
Police said a man is wanted after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police said a man is wanted after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont. PRP / Handout
Police in Brampton, Ont., are looking for a man accused of stabbing someone after an argument.

Peel Regional Police said an altercation took place at 6:30 p.m. on July 28 around Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road.

The suspect and victim — who police do not think knew each other — got into an argument. Police said that led to the man stabbing the victim several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is outstanding. Police said he had a slim build and wore a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He also had a black backpack, investigators said.

CrimeStabbingpeel regional policeBramptonPRPSteeles AvenueBrampton StabbingChinguacousy Road
