Police release image of man wanted in Brampton, Ont. stabbing

Police in Brampton, Ont., are looking for a man accused of stabbing someone after an argument.

Peel Regional Police said an altercation took place at 6:30 p.m. on July 28 around Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road.

The suspect and victim — who police do not think knew each other — got into an argument. Police said that led to the man stabbing the victim several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is outstanding. Police said he had a slim build and wore a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He also had a black backpack, investigators said.