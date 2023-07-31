Cycle Kingston hosts workshop to promote bike safety

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Empey may be new to cycling but that doesn’t make him any less enthusiastic about it.

“I got this bike pretty recently as a hand-me-down and I’ve started to enjoy biking a lot more recently.”

Safety is one important aspect of biking, according to Emily Millard, cycling ambassador for Cycle Kingston.

“Both bikes and cars really need to understand how to communicate with each other.”

So a course was created as a way to teach riders about cycling safely, a product of Cycle Kingston, the course begins with the basics like checking your helmet and bicycle, before moving on to tips for staying safe while on the road, like signaling.

Empey, who is enjoying the summer vacation from school with his new bike, says he appreciates it all.

“It definitely helps me become a better rider. Also the tips that they gave were on point.”

According to Millard, this is just one of a number of events the non-profit organization hosts around the city.

“We were going around the community, handing out free breakfast and letting them know about what we do, and promoting cycling around the community.”

All of which serve the purpose of keeping the streets safe for riders like Empey.