Crash north of Barrie, Ont. sends 5 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A crash north of Barrie, Ont., has sent five people to hospital, police say.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, police from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a crash in Tay Township.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of a collision at the northbound exit ramp of Highway 400 onto Highway 12. Officers said a single vehicle was involved in the collision.

The vehicle rolled over and all its occupants were taken to hospital, according to police. One was taken to hospital in the Toronto area by air ambulance.

The ramp was closed for several hours as police investigated. No charges have been laid.