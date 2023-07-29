Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River, 2 police officers injured during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A man was stabbed multiple times on Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while trying to arrest the suspect.

That’s according to the Campbell RCMP, who said the incident involved two young men who knew each other and that drugs are believed to be a factor.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive. The 22-year-old suspect was also taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.

“The suspect resisted police attempts to take him into custody,” said RCMP, adding the incident occurred at 7 p.m., at a residence along the 900 block of Cedar Street.

“The resulting altercation ended with two officers being injured. Both officers were transported to Campbell River hospital with varying levels of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they’re investigating but also believe there is no threat to the public.