Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River, 2 police officers injured during arrest

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 2:51 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was stabbed multiple times on Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while trying to arrest the suspect.

That’s according to the Campbell RCMP, who said the incident involved two young men who knew each other and that drugs are believed to be a factor.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive. The 22-year-old suspect was also taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.

Click to play video: 'Friends and family of stabbed Campbell River man ask for help'
Friends and family of stabbed Campbell River man ask for help

“The suspect resisted police attempts to take him into custody,” said RCMP, adding the incident occurred at 7 p.m., at a residence along the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The resulting altercation ended with two officers being injured. Both officers were transported to Campbell River hospital with varying levels of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say they’re investigating but also believe there is no threat to the public.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested after string of suspicious fires set along Nanaimo Parkway'
Man arrested after string of suspicious fires set along Nanaimo Parkway
CrimeRCMPVancouver IslandAttempted MurderCampbell RiverResisting Arrestcampbell river RCMPpolice officers injuredman stabbed multiple times
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices