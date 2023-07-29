Menu

Environment

London, Ont. environmental non-profit receives $48K grant on 5th anniversary

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2023 2:54 pm
RICS president Heenal Rajani standing outside the non-profit's sister social enterprise Reimagine Co. View image in full screen
RICS president Heenal Rajani standing outside the non-profit's sister social enterprise Reimagine Co. Andrew Graham / Global News
A London, Ont., environmental non-profit has received $48,000 in grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation on its fifth anniversary.

The Reimagine Institute for Community Sustainability (RICS) celebrated with an open-house featuring shopping, a summer market, vegan food and giveaways.

At the event, local MPP Terence Kernaghan announced a $48,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant to support RICS’s sustainability initiatives.

“The Reimagine Institute is a unique London organization, focused on helping people to live more sustainable and connected lives,” said Kernaghan, MPP for London North Centre. “Their important programming promoting the protection and preservation of the environment is in critical need now more than ever.”

RICS says with the grant money, it seeks to broaden community outreach and impact by engaging in an in-depth strategic planning process, community consultations and the development and strengthening of new and existing programs.

“This grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is a testament to the critical work we’re doing in sustainability and waste reduction,” said Heenal Rajani, president of RICS. “As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we’re excited about what lies ahead in further serving our community.”

RICS is known in the community for its programs such as Thing Library and Repair Café, as well as the package-free grocery store operated by its sister social enterprise Reimagine Co.

