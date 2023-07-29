Menu

Canada

West Kelowna fire crews extinguish loading dock blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 1:54 pm
Police and fire officials taking photos of the extinguished fire on Friday evening. View image in full screen
Police and fire officials taking photos of the extinguished fire on Friday evening. Global News
West Kelowna fire crews quickly doused a loading dock fire on Friday evening.

The small blaze broke out just before 6 p.m., with West Kelowna Fire Rescue saying the report initially came in as a truck on fire in the loading bay of London Drugs.

“(The) first arriving crews discovered that although there was no truck in the bay, a pile of debris in the bay was burning vigorously and reaching up the building’s exterior wall,” said WKFR.

“Crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing the fire from spreading into the store itself.”

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said there were no injuries and the store was evacuated without incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Notably, at the same time of the fire, WKFR assisted BC Ambulance in rescuing an injured mountain biker in the Smith Creek trail system.

“Between these two major incidents, as well as several other subsequent calls,” said deputy fire chief Brent Watson, “all of WKFR’s available firefighting and rescue resources and personnel were deployed.”

Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC Interiorsouthern interiorWest Kelowna Fire RescueWest Kelowna Fireloading dock fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

