Crews from Regina Fire responded to a house fire at 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Angus Street, just a block south of Albert Street.

The blaze was quickly brought under control, the fire department said in a tweet.

Crews responded to a house fire 900 Blk Angus St at 1:48am. Fire was brought under control quickly. Firefighters searched the property and no injuries are reported. Fire is under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/FpOXtRRp7U — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) July 29, 2023

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

No information on how the fire was caused has been released.