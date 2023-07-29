Southwestern Ontario set for rainy Saturday as heat finally breaks

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southwestern Ontario are set to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday as a lengthy hot spell ends.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings in the areas of Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand near Hamilton, Ont., Saturday. Parts of Elgin and Simcoe and Norfolk were also under similar warnings sent out before 9 a.m.

The notices warned of a maximum of 50 mm of rain through the morning, ending in the afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” one warning said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Hamilton itself was under a special weather statement issued just before 10 a.m. It said rain and thunderstorm were likely and would ease through the afternoon.

The rainfall warnings ran along the coast of Lake Erie on Saturday morning, with less severe special statements extending northwards toward Lake Huron. Weather warnings were not in place to the east of Toronto.

A local conservation authority flood warning in Toronto suggested between 15 mm and 25 mm of water could fall on the city Saturday. Rivers are likely to be fuller and faster as a result, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said.

The rain comes as a break to a hot spell, which saw a lengthy series of heat warnings issued.

During the week, the City of Toronto extended the opening hours at some of its pools to help people to cool off as temperatures pushed toward 40C on the humidex.

A storm Friday night in Ottawa knocked out power for thousands of homes as the heatwave ended.