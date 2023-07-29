Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southwestern Ontario set for rainy Saturday as heat finally breaks

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 10:27 am
Rain falls down in heavy sheets in Toronto on July 24, 2023, as the city experiences a severe thunderstorm warning. View image in full screen
Rain falls down in heavy sheets in Toronto on July 24, 2023, as the city experiences a severe thunderstorm warning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of southwestern Ontario are set to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday as a lengthy hot spell ends.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings in the areas of Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand near Hamilton, Ont., Saturday. Parts of Elgin and Simcoe and Norfolk were also under similar warnings sent out before 9 a.m.

The notices warned of a maximum of 50 mm of rain through the morning, ending in the afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” one warning said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Hamilton itself was under a special weather statement issued just before 10 a.m. It said rain and thunderstorm were likely and would ease through the afternoon.

The rainfall warnings ran along the coast of Lake Erie on Saturday morning, with less severe special statements extending northwards toward Lake Huron. Weather warnings were not in place to the east of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

A local conservation authority flood warning in Toronto suggested between 15 mm and 25 mm of water could fall on the city Saturday. Rivers are likely to be fuller and faster as a result, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said.

The rain comes as a break to a hot spell, which saw a lengthy series of heat warnings issued.

Trending Now

During the week, the City of Toronto extended the opening hours at some of its pools to help people to cool off as temperatures pushed toward 40C on the humidex.

A storm Friday night in Ottawa knocked out power for thousands of homes as the heatwave ended.

Click to play video: 'Severe weather expected for parts of Southern Ontario'
Severe weather expected for parts of Southern Ontario
OntarioEnvironment CanadaRainToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioHamilton weatherLake ErieLake HuronTRCA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices